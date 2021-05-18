SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES) Insider Donald Haller, Jr. Purchases 195,254 Shares

SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES) insider Donald Haller, Jr. bought 195,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,346.39 ($30,961.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

About SECOS Group

SECOS Group Limited manufactures and distributes sustainable packaging materials in Oceanic, Asia, Americas, Europe, and Africa. The company provides biodegradable resins, packaging products, and cast films to blue-chip companies. It also develops and manufactures bioplastic resins derived from renewable resources for the packaging and plastic products industries.

