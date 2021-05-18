SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES) Insider Donald Haller, Jr. Purchases 195,254 Shares

SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES) insider Donald Haller, Jr. bought 195,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,346.39 ($30,961.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.
About SECOS Group
Further Reading: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for SECOS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SECOS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.