Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 27,435 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,697 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,435 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Perficient worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,938,162 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $235,304,000 after buying an additional 101,611 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 723.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after buying an additional 115,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $32,109,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perficient by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 570,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $33,483,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.05. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

