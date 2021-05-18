Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. The company has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

