Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $20.11 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Landstar System worth $20,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LSTR. Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.87.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $174.60 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.51 and a 1 year high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.59.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.