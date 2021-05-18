Seizert Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of The Howard Hughes worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HHC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,367,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after acquiring an additional 198,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after acquiring an additional 152,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.00. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -102.63 and a beta of 1.60.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

