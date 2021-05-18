Seizert Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up 1.4% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $27,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $164.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.98 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

