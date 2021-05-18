Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $137.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

