ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $590.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $610.00 to $590.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $605.55.

NYSE:NOW opened at $454.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.56. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $352.07 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,405. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

