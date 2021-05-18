Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

SESN opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $440.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.22. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 894,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 263,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 270,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 160,314 shares during the period. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

