Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $2.37 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for 1.1% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 73,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in D.R. Horton by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 97,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,385. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

