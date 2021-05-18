Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 1.1% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after purchasing an additional 192,079 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after buying an additional 121,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after buying an additional 142,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after acquiring an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

