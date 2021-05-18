Shaker Investments LLC OH Makes New $767,000 Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.