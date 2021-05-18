Shaker Investments LLC OH Reduces Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Shaker Investments LLC OH reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for about 1.7% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total value of $439,131.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,759,837.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,852 shares of company stock worth $14,011,865. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom stock opened at $325.40 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

