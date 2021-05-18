Shaker Investments LLC OH Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,602,000 after buying an additional 1,524,887 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 930,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,879,000 after purchasing an additional 626,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 585,568 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,182,000 after buying an additional 429,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after buying an additional 302,700 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $51.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36.

