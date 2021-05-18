Shaker Investments LLC OH Trims Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for approximately 1.7% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total transaction of $439,131.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,759,837.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,852 shares of company stock worth $14,011,865. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $325.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.18 and its 200-day moving average is $365.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

