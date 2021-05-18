Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Shawcor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get Shawcor alerts:

SAWLF stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. Shawcor has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.