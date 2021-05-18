Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Raised to C$8.75 at ATB Capital

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.17.

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$5.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$388.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.54. Shawcor has a 52-week low of C$1.65 and a 52-week high of C$7.73.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$325.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$303.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

