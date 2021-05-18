Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives $14.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

SFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SFT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,173. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,338,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,957,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,902,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.