Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 292.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.
Coty stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
About Coty
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.
Featured Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.