Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 292.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.