Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Purchases 38,350 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6,568.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,007.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after buying an additional 2,917,661 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $37,807,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 742.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,183,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,764,000 after buying an additional 1,924,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

VRT opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.