Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,957 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,370 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 167,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 54,029 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 758,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,917.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 32,816 shares of company stock worth $489,674 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GBDC opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

