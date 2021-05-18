ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Critical Survey

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ShockWave Medical and NuVasive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical $42.93 million 128.33 -$51.11 million ($2.14) -73.59 NuVasive $1.17 billion 3.11 $65.23 million $2.47 28.49

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than ShockWave Medical. ShockWave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuVasive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ShockWave Medical and NuVasive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical 0 2 4 0 2.67 NuVasive 1 5 7 0 2.46

ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus price target of $172.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.22%. NuVasive has a consensus price target of $68.43, suggesting a potential downside of 2.77%. Given ShockWave Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ShockWave Medical is more favorable than NuVasive.

Volatility and Risk

ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of NuVasive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ShockWave Medical and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical -108.73% -30.28% -25.31% NuVasive -0.84% 8.00% 3.06%

Summary

NuVasive beats ShockWave Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. ShockWave Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone. The company also offers reline fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment; integrated global alignment platform consisting of Bendini spinal rod bending system that assists with manual rod manipulation for spinal fixation; Lessray that is an image enhancement platform designed to reduce radiation exposure in the operating room, as well as Pulse, which integrates multiple enabling technologies to enhance workflow, reduce variability, and increase the reproducibility of surgical outcomes; and various biologics that are used to aid in the spinal fusion or bone healing process. In addition, it provides MAGEC, a spinal bracing and distraction system, Precice limb lengthening system, and various other products for treating specialized orthopedic procedures; onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries; and cervical artificial disc technology for cervical total disc replacement procedures. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

