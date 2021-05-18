ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SWAV. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $157.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $169.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.15.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,582,063.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 978,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,557,816. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

