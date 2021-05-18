Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s 7th Largest Position

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 3.8% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $65,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Shopify by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Shopify by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $18.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,114.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,192. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,145.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,145.85. The company has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 698.34, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $685.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

