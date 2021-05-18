Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM)

Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

PRSM has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Blue Prism Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

PRSM stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 983 ($12.84). The company had a trading volume of 824,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,818. The firm has a market capitalization of £938.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,221.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,473.46. Blue Prism Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 971.50 ($12.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

In other news, insider Ijoma Maluza sold 18,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,609 ($21.02), for a total value of £302,604.63 ($395,354.89).

About Blue Prism Group

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

