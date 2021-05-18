ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShotSpotter has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $40,826.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $372,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,088,926.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,764 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 769,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after purchasing an additional 193,501 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after acquiring an additional 84,672 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 68.4% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ShotSpotter (SSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.