Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.94

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Showa Denko K.K. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals comprising acetaldehyde, acetic acid, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol and ester resin, etc.

