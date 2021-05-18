Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LWSCF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

LWSCF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. 1,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

