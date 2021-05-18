Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.18.

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$15.65 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$8.85 and a one year high of C$15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$168.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently -256.44%.

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total transaction of C$57,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,742,219.15. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,180.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

