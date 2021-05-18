Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Trading Up 8.9%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s share price was up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 1,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,182,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

