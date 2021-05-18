SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.53.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 450,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 34,319 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

