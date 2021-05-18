SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,476 shares of company stock valued at $437,631,187. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,270.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,297.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,203.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

