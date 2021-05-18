Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $128,533,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in FMC by 974.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after buying an additional 322,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 678,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,924,000 after buying an additional 320,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 946,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,638,000 after buying an additional 272,411 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $118.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average of $112.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

