Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total transaction of $5,776,726.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $212.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.22. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.46.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.