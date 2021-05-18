Signaturefd LLC Invests $68,000 in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. On average, analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

