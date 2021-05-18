Signaturefd LLC Makes New Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 370.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

AMC stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $430,883.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,130.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,859,074 shares of company stock valued at $25,910,149. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.