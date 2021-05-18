Signet Financial Management LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus raised their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $110.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.97. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $213.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

