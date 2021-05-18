Signet Financial Management LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 70.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BY. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 441.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

BY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 2,114 shares of company stock worth $48,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BY stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

