Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.46 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,986. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.01.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $535,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,938,268.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $467,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,197 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,415.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,780 shares of company stock worth $4,452,642. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

