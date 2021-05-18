Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.700-9.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SPG stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $122.57. 2,520,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,142. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.40.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

