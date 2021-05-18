SKALE Network Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $494.53 million and approximately $70.30 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00085955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00022435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.57 or 0.01362561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00064647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00115194 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKL is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

