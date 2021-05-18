Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target Raised to $4.50

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from $4.25 to $4.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLTTF opened at $3.73 on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35.

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

