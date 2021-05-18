SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Trading Down 1.3%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) fell 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.52. 560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 40,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84.

About SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)

SLC AgrÃ­cola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agricultural Production and Land Portfolio. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton, as well as other products, such as wheat, sorghum, and corn seeds. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture; and engages in leasing of its properties.

