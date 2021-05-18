Slow Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 67,165 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,901,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12,452.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 24,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.95. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $114.85.

