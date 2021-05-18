Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 114,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7,706.1% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 155,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,697,000 after acquiring an additional 153,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 15,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $191.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.24. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.38 and a 12-month high of $192.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.