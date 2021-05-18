Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,624,810 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $216.43 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $218.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

