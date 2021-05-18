Slow Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYND. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $102.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.80 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.05.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

