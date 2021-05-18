Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 2,083 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,491,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,566,000 after purchasing an additional 586,308 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12,091.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,366,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,958,000 after purchasing an additional 163,771 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,015,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,479,000 after purchasing an additional 131,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,344,000 after purchasing an additional 272,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $58.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00.

