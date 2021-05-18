Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 616 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after purchasing an additional 361,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

