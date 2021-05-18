Slow Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 256,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 34,856 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

